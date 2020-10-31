I am guessing I am not the only person in the area who received a mailing that was headlined, “BE AWARE - Liberal University Professors are Studying Turnout in Your Neighborhood.” It said there is “growing use of ‘voter files’ in studying the U.S. electorate” and “this year, liberal university professors are conducting “academic research” for which they will lookup (sic) who voted in the November 3rd general election.”
According to the Texas Election Code, Section 18, any person may request voter files for non-commercial uses. In Texas the information contains names, birthdates and voter ID numbers.
