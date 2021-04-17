In his response to my letter, Mr. Ron Frisk asserted that most adults understand that any devaluation of women is unacceptable.
If that is true why do we continue to elect men who have the morals of a jack rabbit? Perhaps my satire was too obscure to have that point come across.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.