I condemn the racist Native mascots that are used in Texas. Other states such as Maine and Colorado have recognized these mascots are a detriment to the public education system. While there is an argument that these mascots are in the best pursuit of providing Indigenous representation, there is also a negative subconscious impact on Native and non-Native people’s perceptions of Indigenous people and culture. Historically, Natives have not been treated as human beings. This has been seen through atrocities such as residential schools, the Long Walk, the Trail of Tears, and mass genocide through colonization, and now Native mascots. Native people are not caricatures. Native people are not a monolith; they are diverse in customs and values. These mascots that highlight only certain aspects of Native cultures are not an accurate depiction of the rich and diverse Native walks of life.
It has been proven that Native children that are overly exposed to racist stereotypes are more likely to have lower self-esteem, distance themselves from their culture, have a lower belief in personal achievement, and worsen mood. In light of the horrors of residential schools taking the nation’s stage, I feel this is the best time to take action and make public education safer and more beneficial for Indigenous students.
