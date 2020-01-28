Vice Presidents have a way of getting under my skin. Back in the old days the idea was that of all the guys running for the presidency the one who got the most votes got to be the president. The second-place guy would “graciously” accept the outcome of the vote and agree to become the vice president. Questions of political party (which were not provided for in the Constitution), personal politics, etc. were put aside in the interest of “serving” the country’s best interests and a little bit of diversity between the two office holders was usually a good thing.
Nowadays what you get in the number two slot basically exists to help the president get elected (Al Gore), cause trouble (Dick Cheney), or shut up and stand in the corner (Dan Quayle). Sometimes one of these guys breaks the mold and gets the top job for himself (Bush Sr.) but the skeletons from his predecessor’s closet (Iran-Contra) have a way of following him around.
For the past three years I’ve been trying to figure out what kind of cat Mike Pence was going to turn out to be. Trump’s selection of Pence was smart for two reasons.
Firstly, Pence has strong ties to the hard-right wing of the GOP that Trump had never really cultivated. Secondly, based on regional demographics, Trump’s selection of a Midwesterner helped to stoke an electoral college advantage in an area that was expected to go to the Democrats.
One little known fact about Mike Pence — a fact which should set off alarms for those of you who believe in unified government — is that, as Vice President and President of the Senate, Pence has set new records for tie-breaking votes on Trump’s appointments to the Cabinet and the Judiciary. In a chamber controlled by his own party Pence has had to break 13 deadlocks — more than his four predecessors combined.
Pence has also become the first Vice President to form his own political action committee (Great America) while in office and has spent a fair amount of his time giving speeches in support of this organization — donations to which are then shoveled into Trump’s reelection campaign. In this regard, Mike Pence has fulfilled the role of presidential “bag man” quite well. Federal Election Commission reports are (purposefully, I believe) designed to be confusing, but it would appear that over $10 million dollars has been raised through this channel.
But Pence’s usefulness as a surrogate for Trump has reached new heights with the publication of his op-ed piece in the Wall Street Journal on Jan. 16 in which he called on the spirit of John F. Kennedy to implore “courageous” Democrats to buck their own party in the upcoming impeachment trial.
The irony of a Republican reciting the words of a Democrat in order to invoke the idea of political courage is not lost on me. Beyond that, Pence’s willingness to cherry-pick that document for one example that would support his agenda — and then further twist the facts of that case in support of it — smacks of hypocrisy.
The three impeachments that we have experienced as a country have no comparison to each other. Each must be studied in its own context. With Andrew Johnson — the example that Pence refers to — my short version of Civil War history goes like this: 20 years of arguing over the slavery question, four years of armed conflict and then 20 more years of arguing about how to reintegrate the country. We pay a lot of attention to the fighting because it makes for better television but the political intrigues that occurred from 1840 to 1890 are also fascinating.
Johnson, a Democrat, was selected by a Republican president to run on the “National Unity Party” ticket in 1864. Lincoln’s prospects for reelection at that point did not look good and he had to balance his justifications of the war between fighting to end slavery and fighting to preserve the union, depending on who he was talking to. Bringing in a mook like Andrew Johnson was a politically expedient move.
After Lincoln’s death, Johnson — who was never actually elected — was on his own in a sea of political discontent. He was sort of like a 19th century version of another Vice President (Gerald Ford) and opposition to his presence in the White House came from many directions.
And while Johnson never used the court system to shield his financial dealings from the American public, obstructed the distribution of Congressionally-approved funds to foreign countries, or invited foreign intelligence agencies to meddle in domestic politics (hint, hint) — he committed the crime of being the wrong man for the times. There’s really no happy ending to a Civil War.
Before accepting Pence’s spin on Kennedy’s writing I would direct you to pay attention to another quote from that document: “People don’t give a damn what the average Congressman or Senator says. The reason that they don’t care is that they know what you hear in Congress is 99% tripe, ignorance and demagoguery and not to be relied on.”
And in that regard all I have to say is thank you, Mike Pence, for making me believe again.
