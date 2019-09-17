The title for this essay is important and your reaction to it may have ranged from giddy anticipation (“Is this Jack’s last column!”) to nervous apprehension (“Is this Jack’s last column?”) depending on which stance you take in the political spectrum — and that’s the point of this particular diatribe.
In a political discussion you can be right and wrong at the same time — an idea which was recently brought to light in a paper titled “The Mistake You Make in Every Political Argument,” by Robin Koerner, which is available online.
Koerner writes about “the fallacy of the assumed paradigm” as being the reason that most political arguments don’t get resolved. In fact, and let’s admit it, most of these discussions end up with each actor being more firmly entrenched in his or her own viewpoint than before and possibly with a ruined friendship standing between them.
To explain things more clearly you have to accept as a definition that a paradigm is everything that goes into how you perceive the world and make judgements based on your sensory perception. This means that your past experiences in life affect how you perceive things in the present.
First of all, facts are facts, but it’s not facts that get in the way of resolving a political argument. Koerner says that our unstated beliefs about the “facts” that are presented lead to the greater amount of discord. Adding to this, each actor’s tendency to confuse moral values with levels of belief in fact adds fuel to the fire. As a result, a discussion about facts can rapidly escalate into a dispute over moral values.
The author uses arguments about abortion and gun control as examples. With the abortion argument he notes that both sides to the debate carry a moral premise and an empirical fact. A pro-lifer states that abortion is the intentional killing of a human being as a fact. An abortion rights proponent will state (also factually) that the use of criminal law banning the practice equates to impinging on that person’s freedoms. However, the moral components of the arguments — that the intentional killing of a human being is evil (pro-life) and that a person’s individual rights should be unrestricted (pro-choice) — don’t mesh well with the other person’s factual statements. This is where the trouble begins…and usually ends.
So, there you are, in the middle of a political argument that you know is going nowhere — what do you do? Firstly, try to break down and separate the moral and factual components of your counterpart’s argument. If you can respect the idea that the other person is just as principled as you are you will probably find that the real difference you have has to do with the level of moral relevance you have attached to the facts. If one of you is stressing the facts and the other is focused on the moral elements of the argument, you will end up going around in circles.
My position was to look at abortion as a health care issue while noting that where the cost of women’s healthcare went down the abortion rate went down with it. These are facts. Beyond that all we have to argue about is where does human life begin — at conception or birth? I don’t think third-trimester procedures are defensible but the use of a “morning after” pill is fine. Seriously, if we are talking about a microscopic clump of living cells then I need to start saying a few “Hail Marys” over the booger that I just flicked out of my nose.
A clever critic of mine tried to juxtapose my thoughts on abortion with what I thought about the death penalty in an attempt to show a contradiction. Nice try, but those of you who actually read that column in its entirety would know that my argument was against the system used to impose the death penalty. Given documented cases of prosecutorial misconduct (facts) it’s easy to make the argument that the practice should be suspended. All that’s left to talk about are the moral implications of accidentally taking an innocent life versus letting a guilty man spend the rest of his life in an 8’x10’ box.
Disagree with me if you like but take the time to read Keorner’s article and look at your arguing skills a little more critically. You may choose (wisely) to opt out of a lot of the political arguments that an election year is sure to bring, but a nice big family dinner at Thanksgiving is just around the corner. You never know when these skills might come in handy.
