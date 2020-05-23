I love that America has a streak of rebelliousness. We instinctively question dictates of government at every level.
But reason should prevail. If a sign on the pond says, “Danger alligators here,” and your response is “It’s my right to do whatever I want, it’s a free country and I will swim if I want to,” you’re an idiot.
This brings me to my point of it now seems acceptable in some quarters to rebel against wearing a face mask when warranted. Please note the “when warranted” qualification.
So, when is it warranted? When I am out walking or running by myself for exercise on a warm day, I feel a mask is not warranted. But when I am grocery shopping amidst many of my neighbors, I wear a mask. I also am pleased to see the employer has required all the employees inside the store to wear masks as well.
Please remember the CDC’s guidance on masks is not primarily about self-protection but the protection of others. There is considerable evidence that wearing a mask if you may have COVID-19 will help prevent its spread to others. Remember, many people may be either pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic and still capable of spreading the coronavirus.
I find it puzzling and not a little disturbing that some regard wearing a mask is a surrender to tyranny or fear, or that it is somehow a symbol of my political sentiments or alignment. No, it is an expression of my respect and concern for those around me.
Any recognizable theory of limited government — whether yours is libertarianism, constitutionalism, conservatism, classical liberalism or even simply Americanism — says the government has an obligation to concern itself with and protect public welfare. This is not a new or novel idea. Since the founding of the country our own government has taken extreme measures to protect our citizens from the spread of yellow fever, smallpox, tuberculosis, and many other epidemics. During the Revolutionary War, General Washington ordered the mandatory inoculation of his troops to prevent the spread of smallpox.
In other words, epidemics, like wars, are the great exceptions to limited government. This used to be believed even by conservatives.
What makes all of this even dumber is that the government has only recommended mask wearing in certain situations and places, and most of those places are private businesses. Yes, some of those private businesses are adhering to public health guidelines, but so what?
So, before you decide to swim in the alligator infested pond, or criticize me for wearing a mask when warranted, please continue to question authority, but bear in mind, sometimes the authorities are right. Remember the alligators in the pond warning and don’t be an idiot.
Bruce Carpenter,
New Braunfels
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.