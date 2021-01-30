I will start by addressing you as neighbors because Jesus said we are all neighbors, and I truly want for that to be true. In these past four very long years, it has become increasingly hard for me to see us as the same on the inside, especially when I see the actions of some people. We show what we care about with how we spend our time, money, and energy. I was shocked to read, on the front page of the Jan. 15 issue of the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung, that “our” state representative, Kyle Biedermann, was part of the protest at the U.S. Capitol last week. He actually spent someone’s money, maybe his own, to go and try to overturn a legal election of a new President! He went to show support to a failed non-leader, and Mr. Biedermann was part of an angry mob. People died that day because domestic terrorists stormed our Capitol! I want you to know that, while I am just one voter, I am a voter, and Mr. Biedermann does NOT represent me.
As I read more of the article, I was further dismayed to read that Mr. Biedermann plans to file a “Texit” bill in the state legislature, in which Texas could declare its independence from the United States. What is he thinking??? I am a sixth generation Texan and a proud American with several ancestors who fought and died for the freedom to be Americans, and this just sickens and appalls me.
