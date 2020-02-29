cKinney! I think you’ve found your lane in “So, when does the hurting stop?” And it only took three years and the comedy styling of the Kongressional Keystone Kops. I thoroughly enjoyed this article as Mr. McKinney laid out the failings of the Democrat Party. I’m sorry Jack, the hurting will probably continue, but now that you’ve articulated the problem so brilliantly, the healing can finally begin.
Once the scales of Anti-Trump Syndrome fall away, you might see that we MAGAs aren’t a cult, dazzled by Donald Trump, but are patriotic conservatives dismayed by the dangers of a socialist government. Maybe you will note from where most of today’s division, vitriol, and rancor originate (viral media). Perhaps you can finally take a deep, cleansing breath and realize that the Trump presidency isn’t taking us over a brink. If you really think about it, things are pretty good. Perhaps, if your party hadn’t led out with “resist and obstruct”, baiting the newly minted president, he wouldn’t have felt a defensive need to counterpunch so vociferously.
But I digress. Jack, you’ve apparently had an “Ah- Ha!” moment and this is the best column you’ve written, by far.
Mark Whittaker,
Canyon Lake
