I don’t understand why the Democrats flew to Washington instead of staying and fight for those who elected them. The Republicans want it easy to vote but harder to cheat so all elections are HONEST. I find the picture the Democrats posted online is exactly what is going on today. These proud unmasked Democrats spread the COVID to Washington just like all these undocumented aliens who have not been tested and sent to cities all over America. Now the number of cases is back on the rise, could this be one of the causes? Is this the best way to control COVID or spread it again to get the numbers up high enough to lock us down again?
If it’s all right to let all these illegals come in through Mexico across our border, why are the Cuban boats being turned back? Unlike those coming from Mexico claiming political persecution, the Cubans are being persecuted because of the Communist government there!
