This is in response to the outside editorial from Los Angeles Times published in the Nov 7. issue. I reside in California and have for the past 63 years. My new home is being built in New Braunfels and we expect to relocate next spring.
The referenced editorial places the blame for California’s current woes on “global warming,” now usually referred to as “climate change” since global warming has become unfashionable among the enviro set since being proven to be a false narrative. Organized environmental groups are big political contributors. During the Clinton administration, environmentalist groups wanted to outlaw logging. They successfully bought (forest management) regulations that prohibited logging companies from the long-standing practice of clearing dead and fallen trees. The prohibition resulted in 20-plus years accumulation of fuel on the ground in our forests.
The monopoly utility, Pacific Gas & Electric reorganized numerous times during that period, always short-changing power line maintenance. The last two years have seen a “perfect storm” of under-maintained power lines going down into an unlimited fuel supply on the ground which has allowed the resulting fires to spread disastrously at extreme speed and cost of property and human life. The clean-up will result in higher utility rates to pay back the utility for the billion or so dollars they have had to pay for the loss, and the environmental groups, of course get a free pass with nary an apology for their part in the disaster.
A succession of blue-state politicians at all levels has allowed the above conditions plus rampant homeless encampments in the big cities, rise of lawlessness, encouraging illegal immigration, sanctuary cities, failure to enforce law and order, high taxes, ridiculous environmental regulations, lousy roads and being unfriendly to small business.
It is good for you to publish outside editorials from other areas, I just want my future neighbors to understand there is another side to the editorial’s presentation. California is a beautiful place, but we are leaving after 63 years. Above are stated some of the reasons why.
Thomas Coss,
Brentwood, Calif.
