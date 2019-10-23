So let’s be honest. There are times where we are just fine being an adult. We take our responsibilities seriously, we eat properly, we resist the call of our inner child to make a mess.
Then there are times where we aren’t all that adult. We eat two of the mini cupcakes that we were bringing home to share. We procrastinate and wake up to a sink full of dirty dishes. Or we play in the sand for two hours.
I had a chance to go to South Padre Island this weekend and while I was there I took a lesson with a professional sandcastle builder — Andy Hancock. Maybe you think building a sandcastle isn’t so challenging where you need lessons. But I am going to come clean — I have never been very successful at building sandcastles. I’ve had those little castle shaped buckets (which feel like cheating, honestly) but they just collapsed into mush. My attempts at sandcastles looked like melted sandy lumps that could be interpreted as a castle if you had had significant numbers of pina coladas and no self-respect whatsoever.
Here are two things you probably don’t know about sandcastle building. One: South Padre’s sandy bits are shaped microscopically like little triangles thanks to the nearby Rio Grande. This makes it excellent for building really high and stable structures. Apparently, our other Gulf Coast beaches don’t have the same shaped sandy bits.
Two: there are super competitive sand sculptors all over the world. Much like the world of competitive anything, they all have remarkable commitment to their art, some of which is so incredible that you can’t believe they only use sand and water. Go ahead — check the internet. I’ll wait…
Amazing, right?
Fortunately Andy wasn’t trying to turn us into top flight sand sculptors. His goal was to get us to relax and not worry about making a mistake or ruining something. “It’s sand,” he said in an English accent, “You can’t ruin it.”
It took a while, but he did manage to teach us to build a pretty robust castle. We learned how to use a tiny spatula and a straw to add details. We learned how to dribble sandy water all over structures to make them look organic. For the grand finale, we learned how to make a bowling ball made out of sand that you could lift up and toss, somewhat gingerly, in the air.
The next day I took my little tool bag down to the beach and played in the sand. I made a few structures, added some details, even managed to make a city of spheres. I’d forgotten how fun it was to just goof off and make something the tide would smooth over in a few hours. That’s something every kid knows, but something we adults forget.
I’m glad Andy reminded me.
