In May of 2019 Comal County Conservation Alliance celebrated its one-year anniversary by continuing the task of educating people about the necessity to make informed planning decisions to preserve as much of Comal County as possible.
The impetus for the CCCA was a 2017 conference, “Planning for Growth in Comal County,” organized by the Greater Edwards Aquifer Alliance, the Hill Country Alliance and the League of Women Voters of Comal County. That conference focused on preserving natural and unique aspects of the county as it experiences growth.
Later in the year, a forum was held, sponsored by the same organizations. This forum, “Land Conservation Options for Comal County,” spurred interested people to arrange monthly meetings. These meetings soon produced an organization named the Comal County Conservation Alliance. In May 2018, the CCCA was recognized as a Texas non-profit corporation.
With a mission of “Working to Preserve Land, Water, and Wildlife in Comal County” by June 2018, the CCCA had elected a board of directors and established several committees to meet its goals of:
• Promoting public awareness about public and private land conservation opportunities.
• Encouraging county-wide planning efforts to identify and preserve critical elements of Comal County.
• Providing a platform for individuals and organizations to share resources, knowledge, and skills.
To learn more or to become involved in the CCCA, check out its website: www.comalconservation.org.
Rita Wittwer,
New Braunfels
