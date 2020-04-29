I’ve been visiting & caring for my elderly Aunt over the past month. I enjoy reading her Herald-Zeitung. However, I have a bit of an issue with the cover photo of this weekend’s edition. It “features” circular spin-out tire tracks in front of Pier 1 Imports & TJ*Maxx.
I personally consider this in poor judgment, as giving front-page publicity to the hoodlums who did this is akin to publishing pictures of graffiti. Each glorifies and gives recognition to those responsible for these irresponsible acts.
Carl Kirst,
Lockhart
