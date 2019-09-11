Here we are starting the third week of school for 2019-20. Football, volleyball, cross country, swimming and tennis are all in “full swing.” There has been a holiday and our community is preparing to celebrate the 126th Comal County Fair, the largest county fair in Central Texas!
So many fun things to do as the fall approaches. Now, if we could get some cooler weather it would be almost perfect.
Fifty nine weeks ago, I was given the opportunity by the newspaper to begin writing a weekly column. This came as a bit of a surprise. They said, “You will do fine, just pick a topic and don’t exceed 700 words.”
After taking pointers from them and my good friend Mike Fitsko, “Health is where the heart is,” was published July 26, 2018.
After reading it, my mother asked me if I had to do more? I told her, “At least you read it, but they may not want more!”
Now as a write this last one, I am thankful that David and Keith took a chance and Neice and Chris have been kind enough to allow the column to continue. Allowing me to write what has been on my heart has been appreciated; an experience I shall not forget.
As I look back at those columns, I wondered what it was that actually motivated me. I knew that getting political was not the way to go, and writing about controversial topics wasn’t good for me or the readers. We see plenty of these letters and articles in our news media without me adding to the fray.
I always wanted to write something that would give the reader a smile, bring back a memory, or provide them with some useful information. There were weeks when the topic didn’t come so easily. Finally during a passing conversation with a friend or family member, an idea would come.
Occasionally the deadline would sneak up on me. After spending hours typing, backspacing, and restarting, the thoughts would begin to flow. The column would be complete and ready for submission just in time.
The patience and friendly reminders given by the Herald staff were welcome. The edits and subtle changes made were appreciated. I never claimed to be a journalist, but am thankful for this short time trying my hand at it.
It has been a rewarding experience. I am glad I provided my email address from the very beginning. Thank you to all the readers that took time to check it out each week.
I count myself very fortunate to have received comments about my column. Those who took time to send an email or see me in town and share their thoughts, made every column worth writing. Each of you brought a new thought or memory about how the column gave some personal joy.
There were times when comments brought more thought provoking questions. They made me realize we all have personal strengths or experiences that add to this life. After all, variety is the spice of life!
I will always be a strong proponent of our educators. The students in Comal and New Braunfels ISDs are in very good hands.
My respect and admiration for our law enforcement, fire and EMS teams in Comal County will always be at the highest level.
When I stand at an event, watch a parade, or see a soldier fold a flag and present it to a family member, my heart is full and the tears appear. New Braunfels must never forget our veterans, active duty military men and women and those who gave their lives for our freedoms.
God has certainly blessed us! He has given us the strength and resources to make a difference for our fellow man. New Braunfels is home to so many servant leaders.
I am all about making memories. They are meant to be saved and cherished within our hearts. I am proud of who I am and the family God has given me. Don’t ever forget how special you are to your family.
Each of you have been a blessing to me through this column. I look forward to the next chapter, and the opportunities it brings in my life.
Maybe someday we will meet again on the pages of the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung. Until then, may God bless you and your family. I look forward to seeing you around town.
• • • • •
Rusty Brockman can be reached at rmbrockman75@gmail.com.
