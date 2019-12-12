“How to properly serve the rich.”
An interesting premise followed by a sage quote about people eating the rich. Then, nothing. Four columns and not even “Capitalist Fricassee” or “Robber Baron On a Spit.”
Frankly, I was confused.
McKinney starts out casting shade on his “elephant-hugging buddies” which seems hardly the way to refer to friends.
Maybe he was speaking of his many Mahout, elephant-jockey buddies from Calcutta. That would explain his trouble with vowels and debate; language barrier.
Imagine my surprise as Jack revealed his desire to become fabulously, Scrooge McDuck wealthy. Going to say good luck with that. In his Zanadu world of social justice and equal outcome over equal opportunity, such an ambition is less likely to be realized.
In the PC world no one is allowed to succeed above another, regardless of talent or effort. He also seems confused in his attempt at symbology. A greenback Benjamin (capitalism) lighting a Cuba cigar (socialism). Pffft! The Cuban cigar is a symbol of pure capitalism and entrepreneurialism.
Cuba was famous for its thigh-rolled cigars long before Fidel Castro murdered onto the stage. One of his few redeeming policies was to maintain the industry to bolster his flagging economy.
I find it ironic that people who often show distain for creationism are quick to quote, “all men are c-r-e-a-t-e-d equal.”
Yes they are, but none are guaranteed to rise above their initial state of nakedness without education, effort and enterprise. Incidentally, the founders he alluded to as “stinking rich” for the times they lived in risked all to form a more perfect union. In spite of their faults, they still deserve to be lionized.
McKinney does remind us that equality is an “artificial construct.” People will always find a way to rise in influence, in wealth, in talent, in aggression, in charity and in any human endeavor.
He questions how to draw a line between wealth and political influence. I’m not sure why, because he then illustrates his point with Hillary losing to Trump despite spending twice as much on her bid.
Then there’s Beto Bob who had an $80 million war chest and still couldn’t buy a Senate seat. Jack even went so far as admitting President Trump spent more wisely. Maybe money doesn’t mean jack, Jack.
Working toward his conclusion, still nothing about serving the rich. Something about PACs versus individual, versus corporate election funding.
Where does all that election money go?
If I’m not mistaken it goes in large part to major and local media outlets. Just spit balling here, what if all political ads were donated by a patriotic media?
Of course that would require equal access to all candidates and a truncated revenue stream. Nope, they ain’t gonna do it.
Jack could have ended on a high note with some of the smartest words he’s written. “The idea of stoking class envy is not going to solve the problems America faces.”
If only he and the Dems could hitch Eeyore to that cart. But no, he had to sum up with a shot at Trump. Drivel about Sanders’ claim that every billionaire represents a policy failure being likened to Donald Trump talking about immigrants.
What?
First, Trump’s emphasis is on “illegal” migrants and second, we’ll never know how successful his policies could be because of interference by Congress and activist judges. Big, big, BIG difference.
McKinney has become such low-hanging fruit that I almost didn’t bother with rebuttal. Ought to go easy on him; sounding more and more like a budding Conservative.
Still, fun is fun.
