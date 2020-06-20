I’m only 54 and this year has been one of the, if not the, most turbulent times I can remember.
Over 110,000 deaths from COVID-19 and thousands marching in the streets for equal rights. It seems to me that most of the people in this country don’t really seem to care about the COVID-19 deaths other than to demand that they be able to return to business as usual.
My response to that attitude is, when did you lose your humanity? I’m actually not sure I can come up with anything where we lost 110,000 lives. Sure, there are 330 million people in this country and 110,000 is not a big number compared to that.
Did you ever think about how many other lives in this country were affected? I’m going to guess at least 500,000 to 1,000,000, probably more. Does that get your attention? Because it should. Does the fact that we have over 2,000,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus make any sort of dent? I could go on but if you haven’t gotten the point by now, you may not ever.
Now, let’s talk about the thousands marching for equal rights. A lot of people probably turned off because during the first protests substantial rioting and looting occurred. Those things were definitely not the right things for anyone to do and I will not sympathize with the people that were involved.
The other people who are not rioting or looting, I do sympathize with. They are outraged that for hundreds of years they have been treated as a second-class, or third- or fourth-class,citizens in this country solely because of the color of their skin. If I were in their place, I would feel just as outraged as they do. If I were able, I would be out there marching with them, damned MS.
I hope that I have put a little perspective on these things for you.
Robert Sarkozi,
New Braunfels
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.