Mark Whitttaker has again stepped forward to save us all from the “bullies in straining yoga pants” and “fake news.”
I’ll limit my response to the second issue, as I have little interest in speaking about our local straining yoga pants conflict. Being happily married, I tend not to spend as much time on that subject as I did when I was younger.
It would seem you do not include our Herald-Zeitung paper on your list of offenders since it has found the freedom to publish several of your letters on politics. Perhaps that is my problem. In my experience, other than your letters, there is little that could be called “fake” in any sense of the word in our local paper.
Your letters, which are clearly placed in the opinion section of the paper, are not news at all. Which leads me to some curiosity as to your meaning of the term “fake news.”
Do you mean all news (like the weather, traffic reports, or the market) or just many parts of it like political news of events and comments as not being “true”? Is the media just lying to us, or have they failed to include the stories that would tell us the “truth” about our president?
Our president recently reported that before the election he had won the honor of being named “man of the year” in Minnesota. Do you think it is fake news that they failed to report the year of said award, when surely all who could see, listen or read could be reminded of how esteemed our president has always been, if they only knew where and when the honor was bestowed?
Perhaps it is fake news that has failed to report of how our state and national government have uncovered widespread chronic voter fraud and are now “imprisoning” the ring leaders. Surely, it is one of the greatest crimes in history that would caused the most popular American president in human history to lose the popular vote.
Perhaps the followers of “Q” are right and the American media, from local news to national news to talk radio to the Internet are all so controlled by child molesters that we are forced to submit daily without question until the time when the president will lead the forces of righteousness to overthrow the current mind control establishment. Do you think that “everyone” is really that stupid?
As for me, an observer of our national life and one who likes to think of himself as reasonable, well educated enough to think through things for themselves, would you please be so kind as to specifically name the stories, events, or comments that have been shown to be blatant lies and for which court cases have been filed?
Randy Warren,
Canyon Lake
