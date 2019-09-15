As a resident living on Lake Dunlap for more than 22 years and having attended some of the meetings regarding the rebuilding of the Lake Dunlap dam, I believe the Guadalupe Blanco River Authority is correct in their concerns over safety of the remaining four dams/lakes along the Guadalupe River Valley. Perhaps engineers can develop a scenario where the existing lakes would not have to be drained to facilitate reconstruction. But now is the time to address a long term solution.
Anything less would short future generations and the businesses that have thrived from the recreational use of these lakes for decades now. A combined effort may yield the solution for all up and down the Guadalupe River Valley.
It seems the best long term solution is to combine all the lakes along the Guadalupe River Valley into one entity and address the restorations as a single entity. This would present a much larger demographic in terms of the economic impact the lakes have along the entire river valley as well has creating a much larger single revenue stream in the restoration and operation of all six lakes.
A demographic study may help show the economic impact these lakes have had and what the potential is for future redevelopment could be. At least two of these lakes already have public access to them. Public access to all of these lakes may shed a new light in terms of the economic impact all along the entire river valley.
With public access offered at all the lakes combined with the lakefront private property owners already paying their fair share, the cost/benefit ratio could have a much brighter appeal.
The counties affected along with our state and federal government may be able to invest in the long term and help assure the continued access and recreational use to many thousands of Texas residents.
A tax dedicated across the valley with government backing may have a positive net ROI. Not to mention the many other benefits local public access will give to those who live near these lakes to use and enjoy. Seems a perfect opportunity to get it right.
We should take the time to get this done for the long term. So we should explore how a combined initiative may help deliver from the federal, state and local levels that may help spur an economic development opportunity as a follow-up or adjunct to what already exist; not to mention the conservation and environmental aspects that could be employed as a byproduct of the preservation.
The benefits to future generations could be exponential if we step back and consider the long haul.
Jerry Kempe,
New Braunfels
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.