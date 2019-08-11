Because of wars and rumors of wars, I am caused to reflect on the life of Jeanette Rankin, the first woman elected to the U.S. Congress two separate terms who voted against the U.S. entry into WWI and WWII.
She can be remembered to this day for her words: “You can no more win a war than you can win an earthquake.”
In reading a U.S. Congressional speech she had given that showed the American press would always come around and eventually find the truth, she reminded her country’s journalists, “It is important for people to be able to read all sides of every question; for a feeling of national unity does not come from a one-sided or inadequate information, but from a sense of freedom impartiality secured and of opportunity equalized by a just government.”
A recent article in the Washington Post featured the first hamburger making machine that was introduced to America by a Russian. It appears the Post is suggesting that further investigations of President Trump is warranted because of his fondness of hamburgers.
Evidently, Ms. Rankin’s history was has been overlooked by the Post’s journalism staff in their education.
Hal Messinger,
New Braunfels
