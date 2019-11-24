My cat, Sunny, passed today. Actually, my grandchildren’s cat but my wife and I inherited him when they moved from the house across the street. He had lived his whole life here and we didn’t feel he would adjust well so we volunteered to care for him for the rest of his life. It was eight more years.
I know I am sentimental but I have always known that animals are not humans. People come first. But this affected me. He was an old cat. The toughest cat I’ve ever known. He fought and killed two poisonous snakes in his life. Bitten once in the head and once in the shoulder. Each time he shriveled up like a dead spider but he fought back.
He would not drink clean water. Maybe he was trying to teach me something but he would drink out of pots, off the garden tub and bird bath, any collected water on rocks. He loved drinking water out of an old tub in the canyon. We finally learned that if we didn’t clean out his water bowl but just added to the nasty, muddy mess he would drink it.
Through many wicked winters we fought to try to domesticate him to live indoors with us. He lost his voice from my trying to make him stay in laundry room. He baptized everything in it to emphasize his objection. We tried doghouses, fluffy beds, heating lamps, windbreaks with garbage bags, but he would have none of it. On cold days he would come in to eat next to the door then stand patiently by the door to leave after treat.
Noting his age, we tried a couple years ago to switch him to soft food. That was nice for him for about a week then it was back to the dry crunchy stuff. He stayed on that until his teeth wore down and the paralysis made him eat only on one side of his mouth. He became deaf, could not hold his head straight and walked in left turn circles but he could eat three cans of food a day.
Today he gave up on eating. Standing was a matter of will-power. I took him to the vet. I don’t believe he could see out of one eye but he allowed me to rub his neck. By the time we got there he was through standing. The vet gave him a sedative to put him to sleep. He did not like that. Trying to land a claw on her. She dodged it but when she relaxed Sunny tried one more time to lay a claw on her.
He relaxed with me but he would not go to sleep. We looked at each other and it felt like he was giving me one last lesson from him. Life matters. Fight for every day.
It was a reminder of the lesson my mom also attempted to teach me. When she lay in her bed fighting for everyday as she dealt with the cancer, she held my hand and told me, “Everyday is important. Never quit fighting for it.”
She had lost weight down to around 85 pounds and refused as much morphine as possible. She told me she wanted to be lucid as long as possible, so I would understand.
There’s a lot of important things to worry about each day. Family safety, bills, food, jobs, love, politics. But I’m going to try to remember that I might have to fight for every day I get. I will miss that damn cat.
Donald Talley,
New Braunfels
