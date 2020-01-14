New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Foggy this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms late. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Foggy this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms late. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.