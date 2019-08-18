Deforestation is active and prevalent in the United States, Texas and Comal County, wherever new buildings and homes are taking place!
We don’t have to go to Brazil to see deforestation with the same consequences including displacement of many living creatures, erosion, covering the aquifer and destruction of natural plants!
It is appalling to see new home and business developments taking place. The first thing that is done is to scour the earth of any visible vegetation, and then — Whoopee! — plant hybrid grass and a tree twig, or cover the earth with cement and asphalt.
I am disappointed to see the first home development taking place in Veramendi and seeing the bare earth.
Veramendi is purported to be a model community which to me includes preserving any natural resources, like vegetation, in the beautiful Central Texas “forest.”
Kathleen Bryan,
New Braunfels
