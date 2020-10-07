A couple of weeks ago Texas Governor Greg Abbott was sued by members of his own party over his July decision to extend the window for early voting by six days because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Last week the governor was sued by other groups, including the national and state Leagues of United Latin American Citizens, the League of Women Voters of Texas and the Texas Alliance for Retired Americans, because he recently limited ballot drop off locations to one per county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.