With the debris cleared away and the opportunity to build now opening up, there should be excitement about what the future looks like for Wurstfest.
Last year’s fires which ravaged the Marktplatz and damaged the Wursthalle were shocks to the community with the annual festival having just wrapped up for the year.
But even as smoke still floated over the grounds, officials were talking about what comes next — because there was never any doubt that a new Marktplatz would take shape and that Wurstfest would build for the future while still remembering and honoring the past.
In a lot of ways, that’s what Wurstfest is always about, as the event has grown and adapted while holding to its rich historic roots.
There is a lot of work to be done and a lot of meetings to be had, and nonprofit vendors who had homes in the Marktplatz are still dealing with how they can recover — sometimes with the help of other groups that understand the important fundraising benefit Wurstfest serves annually.
There is also a chance for real public excitement to see such a key part of the festival grounds begin to take shape to serve a new generation of visitors.
The annual festival may be 10 months away, but New Braunfels residents will have a front row seat to watching that future be built.
