Back in 2012, when I came to New Braunfels to be the publisher of the Herald-Zeitung the first time, I started writing a monthly column called “It Matters to Me.”
Now that I have been back for a little over six months my Executive Editor, Chris Lykins, has encouraged me — no he is actually pushing me — to reprise the column again.
I will be the first to admit that writing is not my strong suit. I came up through the newspaper ranks on the marketing and advertising side, not the editorial side.
I sometimes find it difficult to sit down in front of my computer and just type out a column or story like my editorial staff does multiple times a day.
They have a talent for it. I on the other hand do not.
That is why it’s only a monthly column.
There is so much going on in New Braunfels and the Herald-Zeitung is right in the middle of most of it, so I figured now was a good time to start the column and write about the thngs I am excited about, involved in or possibly have some concern with — the stuff that matters to me.
One of the big things that I am involved in right now is the planning of New Braunfels 175th Birthday celebration next year.
2020 is going to be an exciting and busy year. There are so many wonderful events planned that if I tried to list them all here it would take up the entire page.
If you aren’t involved on a personal or professional level, you should be. It’s not too late to jump in and be a sponsor, volunteer or participant.
It’s going to take a lot of people to pull off all that is going to be going on the entire year.
Here at the Herald-Zeitung we will be producing a one of a kind 175 birthday magazine, publishing historical stories in the paper and covering all the planned events throughout the year.
I have no doubt it will keep us very busy.
Anne Miller is chairing the Birthday Celebration Committee and is doing a great job.
She is being helped out by some extremely talented committee members that are heading up many different aspects of the celebration like events, marketing, finance and many more.
You will have the opportunity to buy signed posters, hats, wine glasses and much more as well as participate in parades and parties all year long.
So why does this matter to me? I’m not a native New Braunfelser.
I was born and raised just down the street in San Antonio, but I live here now and I love the heritage and culture that New Braunfels brings to the table and it needs to be appreciated and celebrated every chance we get.
I don’t think a lot of people who reside in New Braunfels truly appreciate what they have.
It’s a unique town that is so full of life and booming with activity year round — and don’t even get me started on the sheer beauty of our community.
Take advantage of what you have around here and get involved one way or another.
New Braunfels will be better for it, as will you.
I hope I will see you out an about in our fine town.
