It was a pleasure to read Craig Massouh’s Aug. 21 article about the Hill Country Alliance and its partner the Comal County Conservation Alliance. As a relatively new (3 1/2 years) resident in the Hill Country, I fully understand Massouh’s reference to “shut the gate” — stop the growth. But stopping growth is neither realistic nor desirable. Now a member of CCCA, I support their work for “smart growth.” The natural environment and beauty of Comal County is what draws people here — as tourists supporting the county, and as residents who build the community.
Preserving the natural environment — land, air, water, and wildlife — is critical. The preservation is not only of our life support, ie. water, but of what supports our human mind and soul — the untouched serenity of nature. My thanks go to the CCCA for the foundation that helps preserve land and environment through facilitating conservation easements, and to Massough for bringing it into the spotlight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.