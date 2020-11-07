I really wish I were writing you with good news but honestly, I am not. I am a member of the NBHS class of 1999, Texas State University (née SWT) class of 2003, and even a former Schlitterbahn employee of five years. My parents and sister still reside there and in normal times I visit a few times a year and look forward to seeing the amazing growth of the city since I left. It is with utmost disappointment that I can’t say that any social progress has accompanied that growth. While the tax base and population may have grown, New Braunfels’ image has certainly regressed. Hopefully not irreparably so.
Having moved to the Midwest and now the Mid Atlantic, I always eagerly share stories about the natural and human beauty of the Hill Country and my hometown with friends I’ve met in both places. I have news alerts enabled about New Braunfels so that I can keep up with local events and keep up with the place most of my family still resides in. I hope you can imagine and share in my abject horror and disgust with the events of Oct. 30 when my phone told me there was news to read coming out of my hometown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.