From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
•••••
New Braunfels and Seguin are bound together in a lot of ways. State Highway 46 connects the two most tightly — a lifeline of workers and travelers that flows both directions.
As housing prices have spiraled higher in New Braunfels, Seguin, like other surrounding cities, has become a landing place that’s more affordable. On the other side of the coin, New Braunfels’ restaurant and retail offerings become enticements for those in Seguin who would prefer to avoid San Antonio and Austin.
As the two cities grow — often toward one another — communication between the two is key. The city planning staff of both New Braunfels and Seguin, as well as the city leadership, are to be applauded for their efforts at keeping those lines open, and working together where their interests coincide.
That’s in the best interest of all taxpayers in both cities as well as those county residents who live in between.
The future is coming, whether people are prepared for it or not.
Best it’s faced together.
•••••
Early Wednesday morning first responders from New Braunfels marched downtown through a light rain, making the trip at the same time 18 years ago that hijacked jetliners made their way across the sky in New York City.
There was a moment of silence at 7:46 a.m. commemorating the exact time that American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the World Trade Center’s North Tower.
That was when the world changed.
That was when the United States was thrust again into war by a foe that struck at the homeland. A war that continues to this day — and with no real end in sight.
Keeping the memory of that awful day alive is important, particularly as a generation grows up in a world where 9/11 is an item from a history book, not a lived moment.
The city’s first responders honor the victims with their annual pilgrimage and they pay tribute to those who have lost their lives in the battles since.
They make sure that neither are ever forgotten.
