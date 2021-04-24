This weekend (April 17-18) you shared a helpful depiction of the growth pains and struggles of our precious Hill Country setting. After noting the drama for home seekers and purchasers in our Comal County market and beyond, you gave visibility to the legislative efforts to create needed oversight for unincorporated Hill Country development. The land and water resources placed at risk if not pursued in a smart manner are considerable!
An impressive number of local and regional folks are appreciative that Rep. Biedermann and some others in the Texas House are eager to promote HB 3883 and, if necessary, tweak it so as to get to the floor of the current session.
