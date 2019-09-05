Have you ever wondered who actually likes Donald Trump?
Well, these groups clearly do: white supremacists, Neo-Nazis, KKK, NRA, communist dictators, greedy billionaires and environmental polluters.
Any one of these is enough to qualify as an undesirable character. His own personal crude behavior puts Trump over the top.
For me, this more than enough reason to not like Donald Trump.
David Smith,
Bulverde
