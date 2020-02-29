As we approach the upcoming voting season I would like to encourage all eligible Comal county voters to exercise their right and vote.
In Comal county it is difficult to get elected if you are a Democrat, so sometimes candidates will claim to be conservatives when in reality they are not. Fellow voters, beware. Check out the candidates who you will support. In many cases it is better to leave certain positions not marked on your ballot rather than voting for someone you know nothing about.
There is a lot at stake in this election cycle as whoever sits as President of the United States will nominate at least one supreme court justice.
Whether you vote Democrat or Republican, that is your choice and right. By voting you have earned the right to complain. So please exercise your right and participate in the democratic process. God bless us all.
Roman Ybarra,
New Braunfels
Respect for the military
For Trump, self proclaimed minister of propaganda, to divert 3 million from the Pentagon to build his edifice for his base is treasonous and unpatriotic. This shameful act demonstrates his lack of empathy, respect for our military, their plight, and lack of respect for the Military Code of Honor. Respect, duty, loyalty, selfless service, integrity and courage is what they live and die by. Trump lacks all of the above. What should one expect from a Vietnam War draft dodger, who will use our military for his own political, personal interest, and racists propaganda. Trumpers who served in our Armed Forces have disavowed our Military Code of Honor. Some of us still live by it. Sempre Fi!
Juan Serda,
San Antonio
