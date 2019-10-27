“So, what is Wurstfest?”
When I first moved here in August 2018, I queried many people, trying to get a feel for what to expect as November neared.
I learned it’s a sausage festival with beer and polka music. People wear dirndls and lederhosen.
I asked for descriptions of those words, which were unfamiliar.
I was baffled to learn that about 100,000 people come from all over to do those things.
“Well, you’ve been to an Oktoberfest before, right? It’s like that,” people said.
Yes, I had been to an Oktoberfest — once. The little northeast Texas town I came from was attempting to make it an annual event, and at that point, they’d held it twice with mediocre success.
I went to the first one, which was staged in the courtyard of a historic, partially renovated hotel downtown — a venue too spacious for the hundred or so people who attended. There were three beer choices, four food trucks selling sad sausages and a bedraggled polka band that traveled from who-knows-how-far to spend two hours warming up before playing songs nobody knew because nobody was German. Some children and a few alcohol-lubricated adults did the chicken dance. And then it was finished.
In short, I was ill-prepared.
What impressed me most about Wurstfest was the enthusiasm of the crowd. Hoards of people happily bedecked in their German best clapped and danced while chowing down on delicious smelling foods and singing along with energetic bands who clearly loved what they were doing.
“This is us,” the people seemed to say. “This is what we do.”
During the last year, I’ve enjoyed the Wurstfest Association’s submissions to the paper in which they’ve explained the history and evolution of festival.
Last week, I got to take a tour of the grounds — a much larger space than I thought it was — and loved learning about the thought process and attention paid to details. (The bottle collection in the Spass Haus is impressive!) I loved, too, hearing from others on the tour about where their favorite hangout spots are and their favorite booths.
Our tour guide, Grosse Opa Dan Krueger, fairly vibrated with excitement and anticipation.
That emotion is contagious.
Last year I only attended Wurstfest as a reporter, but this year my husband and I plan to be part of the crowd. And, we just might bring some of our northeast Texas family and friends so they can join in on the fun and take some of that spirit back home.
We’ll see you there!
