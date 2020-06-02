In Don Volz’s opinion piece “Smoke & mirrors & General Flynn” from the weekend, he seems to remember only facts that he wants to remember forgetting all others.
He appears to be using the current administration’s tactics to distract and deflect, and to blame Democratic leaders (especially Mr. Obama) to keep the focus away from the real issue that he raised.
Gen. Flynn’s biggest problem appears to be himself. He got himself in a pickle and tried to lie his way out of it. Mr. Volz should save his voice for real issues with real facts. Gen. Flynn is not an innocent bystander and no one is a presidential appointee before that president is sworn in.
Bob Baranowski,
Spring Branch
