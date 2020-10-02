Jamie Buck, TPML Public Services Librarian, positions a large white board to close off the hallway to the meeting rooms. When the library reopens, access will be limited and areas such as the meeting rooms, Children’s Play Area and Study Rooms will be closed to visitors.
Betsey Leitko, TPML Youth Services Librarian, prepares one of the displays for next week’s re-opening.
In addition to the library reopening to walk-in visitors next week, the Friends of TPML Bookstore will also be open again.
Protective shields have been put in place to protect patrons and workers.
If you’ve been patiently waiting to visit the library in person again, starting Monday you’ll have to wait no more. After more than six months of being closed to walk-in visitors due to COVID-19, Tye Preston Memorial Library will re-open on Oct. 5 and you will again be able to browse and check out books, surf the web, use a copier and more.
With state and county restrictions easing up and allowing more businesses to reopen as long as certain precautions are followed, TPML Director Roxanna Deane presented the Canyon Lake Library District Board with a plan to also reopen — with limited services. She outlined what measures would be taken to protect the patrons, volunteers and staff. The board approved the plan at its September board meeting.
