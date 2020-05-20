Over the last couple of months much of normal life ground to a halt as everyone did their part to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Just as the virus didn’t care about the global economy or the other challenges in the daily lives of Americans, neither does Mother Nature.
Texas has a long track record with severe weather, with some of its nastiest coming this time of year. We got a reminder of that last week, particularly up in the Canyon Lake area which had some rainfall totals in excess of 8 inches.
It doesn’t take much at all to cause flash flooding that can pour into homes and businesses — and sustained rainfall can drive up the rivers in a hurry, with the Guadalupe quickly climbing and the National Weather Service issuing a warning about minor flooding.
We’ve had a few days to dry out — including sunny days with temperatures near 100 baking the soil, but the rain chances come back as we head into the Memorial Day weekend.
Hurricane season has already reared its head, even though its season doesn’t officially start until June 1.
While New Braunfels doesn’t sit on the coast, the heavy rains, winds and tornadoes that can spin off tropical systems can make themselves felt here, not to mention complications that might come from any coastal evacuation.
But it’s the standard Texas severe weather that poses the biggest risks here. Heavy rains, strong winds and hail can turn a perfectly pleasant day dangerous in a hurry.
Stay weather aware and be prepared to adapt plans if necessary. Heed watches and warnings and pay attention to flood sirens.
Most of all, live by the motto, “Turn around, don’t drown.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.