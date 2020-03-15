Democracy, Rule of Law, the freedoms and political norms we have viewed as inevitable are today truly imperiled. History demonstrates these can quickly disappear when they are taken for granted. They are not inevitable.
History shows institutions designed to protect them are capable of being overcome by forces as simple yet ruthless as apathy and distractions propagated by those who would steal them from us. Institutions can be destroyed from within when we are distracted or complacent.
Many of our democratic norms are not enshrined in law. They have endured by virtue of the morality and ethics of those who we elevated to positions of power. When those occupying the same positions of power today lack the morality or ethics we took for granted, those institutions and the norms they upheld can fail to protect our democracy or uphold the Rule of Law.
This year’s and all future elections demand our full participation and the support of candidates and platforms that understand the peril our democracy can face when we lose interest in supporting it because we are otherwise occupied or distracted. Freedom and democracy are not inevitable. They require our active participation to uphold and protect them.
Bruce Carpenter,
New Braunfels
