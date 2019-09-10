In his Aug. 30 letter to the editor, Jim Sohan called President Trump a racist. He also called me and everyone else who will vote for Trump in 2020 a racist. Let that sink in. According to Sohan, voting for Trump in 2020 automatically makes you a racist. If Comal County goes for Trump in 2020 as it did in 2016, then 7 of 10 Comal County voters will be racists. So says the gospel according to Jim Sohan.
Given that I’ve never met or spoken with Mr. Sohan, I’m amazed by his remarkable “insight” into my personal character, belief system and voting considerations. I’m even more amazed at his all-knowing “insight” into the motives of every Trump supporter.
Let me be clear! I vociferously reject Mr. Sohan’s arrogant, presumptive and thoroughly insulting allegation about me and anyone else who chooses Trump over the Democrat party’s America-disparaging, increasingly socialist, abortion-loving candidate. The Democrats’ ploy to paint President Trump and his supporters as racists is a contemptible strategy straight from Saul Alinsky’s playbook. It seeks to inflame rather than soothe racial tensions.
Deep-state operatives, the Democrat party, their media propagandists and Trump haters like Mr. Sohan failed in their attempt to frame Trump for Russian collusion. Because of that epic failure, this bunch needs a new anti-Trump falsehood to foist on the American electorate. The new lie is that Trump, his policies and his supporters are all racist. In the coming months, Trump haters will foment and exacerbate racial unrest and attempt to lay blame for that unrest at Trump’s feet. They hope to make the 2020 election about race and race alone.
Their efforts will fail.
Americans of color are increasingly aware of how they and their fellow Americans are benefitting from Trump’s policies. Black and Hispanic unemployment rates are at historic lows and their wages are rising faster than at any time in recent memory. Under President Trump, minority-owned businesses are expanding in both size and number at the fastest rate in decades. Low income blacks and Hispanics recognize that Trump’s immigration policies protect their job opportunities and wage rates from threats posed by lower cost illegal alien labor.
Ask yourself these questions.
Would a racist president have ardently supported and signed The First Step Act, giving nonviolent offenders, the majority of whom are black and Hispanic, another chance at productive citizenship? President Trump did.
Would a racist president have honored Matthew Charles, a black man and the first person released under that law, at his State of the Union address? President Trump did.
Would a racist president commute a black woman’s life sentence as a first-time nonviolent drug offender? President Trump did that for Alice Johnson.
Would a racist president actively promote and sign a bill that increases funding and support for research into sickle cell anemia, a disease that disproportionally impacts African Americans? President Trump did.
Would a racist president commit his full support to the creation of Opportunity Zones to help poor, disadvantaged, and predominately black or Hispanic communities? President Trump did.
Would a racist president withhold Title X funding from Planned Parenthood, the primary perpetrator of what black Baptist minister Walter Hoye calls the “black genocide” of abortion? President Trump did.
To the Democrats’ chagrin, Trump is enjoying a dramatic increase in his approval ratings among minorities. That’s what a growing number of polls by Marist, Zogby Analytics, Rasmussen, Harvard/Harris, and others are saying. Minorities are quickly learning that President Trump acts in the best interest of ALL American citizens, be they black, brown, red, yellow, white or any combination thereof. His policies are a rising tide that lifts everybody’s boat.
That, my friends, is the truth of the matter. Don’t believe anyone who tries to tell you otherwise.
