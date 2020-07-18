Recently, I read a letter to the editor which was critical of Ms. [Sue] Piners’ (Comal County Republican Party Chair) Facebook posts and a good example of Democratic attacks on conservatives. His comments followed a familiar theme by liberal Democrats, particularly ultra liberals. He wanted to discredit Piner, a Republican, as ignorant and a racist. He accused Ms. Piner as ignorant because of her theory the sleazy George Soros was financing the activities of the mob, under the guise of Black Lives Matter protests, who terrorized and destroyed numerous neighborhoods. The ignorant title belongs on this guy’s forehead.
Anybody who has read even the most basic background on Soros would know he has a history of interfering with other countries’ politics and finances. He tried and almost succeeded in attacking Englands’ financial stability but they were able to come back. You can check the number of organizations that he finances and the list includes Black Lives Matter and many, many more. His biggest contributions, of course, are to the “Deep State” ultra-liberal Democrats.
