A national crisis is unfolding before our eyes as the President and Louis DeJoy, his major donor and newly appointed Postmaster General, sabotage the U.S. Postal Service and the 2020 election. Trump has been shouting about mail-in voting leading to fraud, even though there is no evidence. Five states (Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Utah and Hawaii) have been successfully voted by mail for years. Now he has authorized DeJoy to make changes to “make the Postal Service more profitable.” The USPS is a Constitutionally mandated service, not a business that needs to make a profit. So DeJoy’s overhaul (removing sorting machines and outside mailboxes, denying overtime to carriers for late delivery of same day mail) are intended to slow down the mail, including medication, business mail and ballots. Congressional members are calling this “an all-out assault on the U.S. Postal Service and its role in the integrity of the 2020 election.” Trump has acknowledged on Fox News Network that he is not supporting USPS funding. ”Without the additional money, the Postal Service won’t have the resources to handle a flood of ballots. If we don’t make a deal ($10 bil in a new relief package) they don’t get the money. That means they can’t have universal mail-in voting, they just can’t have it.”
Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling the House back from recess this week to vote on a bill by Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney that would prohibit DeJoy’s organizational changes that slow mail delivery. Maloney is also holding an emergency hearing in the Oversight Committee on Aug. 24 and subpoenaed DeJoy to testify. If the House bill passes, it would still have to be passed in the Senate and it is unlikely Senate Majority Leader McConnell would call the Senate back to vote on it unless there is public pressure.
