Judge Maya Gamble, of the 459th District Court, ruled on Friday to reverse and vacate the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality granting of an air quality permit for Vulcan Materials is substantial and critical to the citizens of Comal County and other areas around the state of Texas. Among her findings and conclusions, she did not support the TCEQ declaration that the operations of the Vulcan Materials, Inc. rock quarry would not harm human health or welfare. Judge Gamble concluded that this claim was not supported by evidence.
Over three years ago, I visited with the TCEQ leadership and recommended that they in conjunction with the Texas Aggregate and Concrete Association conduct a statewide comprehensive air quality study of the Aggregate Production Operations (APO’s) Industry. At that time, I believed that there was credible evidence to show the citizens of Texas needed to have a public health assessment performed to determine if the air emissions from rock quarries were harmful to the surrounding communities. In that three year time frame, the TCEQ unfortunately moved only two air monitors in Comal County closer to existing rock quarry operations and they also collected limited air quality data. This level of effort was unacceptable. Most recently, the Texas House Committee Interim Study on APO’s recommended that a similar air quality study be conducted. It is very unfortunate and troubling that the TCEQ leadership did not pursue conducting a study to determine the existing air quality conditions of APO facilities and in the surrounding neighborhoods. I wanted then and now for the TCEQ to state the facts to the public regarding the knowns and uncertainties about the air quality emissions coming from single rock quarries and in areas where multiple rock quarries are located.
Kyle, you know as well as I do that the TCEQ can’t do anything without funding. How much funding for it did you sign off on during the appropriations and budgeting process? Yea, right, I thought so....
