Perhaps Mr. York needs to review the release of the Mueller Report concerning Russia’s interference with the 2016 election and his statements afterward. Yes, the Report did not find Trump guilty of collusion with Russia but it did not find him innocent either. A point pro Trumpers like to ignore. When Mr. Mueller was questioned why he had neither convicted or acquitted Trump, his explanation was that it was his job to investigate. Not to conduct a trial. He left that to the appropriate authorities to do. Why the ball was dropped at this point, I have never heard an explanation. For me, this issue remains open as well as the Ukraine investigation. Ambassador to the European Union Sonderman and Expert on Ukraine Lt. Col. Vindman both testified funds were withheld from Ukraine but neither could tie this delay directly to Trump. That leads me to several questions.
1. If Trump is innocent, why does he withhold documents and witnesses from the investigation? Doesn’t he want the truth?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.