You can set the fight card now for the next session of the Texas Legislature which will likely take place against the backdrop of tightened belts and greater needs.
State legislators are likely to take out the knives and look to hack away at the authority that cities and counties have to govern themselves.
The Houston Chronicle had a story last week about frustrated Republican lawmakers who feel that cities and counties have gone too far in exercising emergency powers during the global pandemic.
These aren’t new fault lines. In the most recent session legislators were caught bad mouthing cities and counties and advocating for an adversarial approach.
If you’re confused about why Republicans, the historical standard bearer for the idea of local control, would look to consolidate power in the hands of people in Austin, then you’re likely one of the many newcomers who just moved to the state.
First, welcome. Second, local control roughly translates to, “Control that we have.”
With a firm handle in the state legislature and a less than firm handle on big population centers, Austin is the only leverage that Republicans have over many of those urban cities and counties.
But history shows that this is not a purely partisan issue. Conservative communities like New Braunfels would face the same chafing limitations.
As a fast-growing city, depriving it of the ability to govern itself effectively while centralizing power with Austin lawmakers is not a positive move for residents who live and work here.
This situation also requires a certain amount of forethought. Even if you agree with the clique of lawmakers who think that cities and counties should be brought to heel under the rule of Austin, what happens when those lawmakers are gone?
What happens when those lawmakers in Austin are people that don’t align with your values and beliefs? Are you ready to keep power in Austin then? Do you think they’ll give it back?
While having Abbott step up with a uniform set of rules for Texas has proven invaluable for the state during this pandemic, it should not be license for lawmakers to strip more powers away from cities and counties.
Locals should make that clear to their legislators ahead of the session and during the session.
Loudly.
