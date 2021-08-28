As a masters-prepared RN, I am quite concerned that our community is not taking more precautions to decrease the rise in the COVID Delta Variant.
Our healthcare facilities are, once again, being stressed due to the record increases of patients with COVID. When our hospitals and clinics are full of COVID patients, services for others in the community are delayed or canceled.
