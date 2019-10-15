I’ve had a pretty good life and I shouldn’t complain about anything but if there was one thing that I could have had — just for fun — it would have been to have had some cool hippie grandparents.
I don’t know, maybe like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.
East Texas is not a good breeding ground for hippies and today it makes up one of the reddest areas in a red state.
But tracing your political genealogy can be as confusing, and surprising, as your biological one.
Sometimes you can look at your family trying to figure out who “they” are and wind up finding out who “you” are.
The Great Depression hit East Texas pretty hard and you could make the argument that it is still going on up there.
Waves of affluence wash over the area — be it timber, oil or natural gas — but never really seem to catch on.
When we get tornadoes like we did in Alto this past spring they usually do more property improvements than actual damage.
I could say that my childhood visits to my grandparent’s homes — usually a week or two over the summer — were full of adventure but I’d have to qualify my definition of the word “adventure.”
In my case adventure meant exposure in equal parts to sharp edges and heavy blunt objects (farm equipment), learning about horticulture (okra = good, poison ivy = bad), basic first aid skills (did you know that most snakebites are harmless?) and all the while being fed a steady diet of cornbread, boiled peas and fried food.
You might think that a group of self-reliant folks tucked away in a rural backwater somewhere would fit the stereotypical image of a Republican voter but you’d be wrong.
Grandpa was a dyed in the wool Democrat and this was the ground that politicians like Sam Rayburn and Lyndon Johnson presided over back in the day.
Today, however, my family — and I’m including about half of Rusk County in that statement — votes straight ticket Republican every chance they get and as a result they wind up being represented by such intellectual geniuses as Louie Gohmert.
Look up Louie’s “Terror Babies” interview on the internet if you need a good laugh and you’ll see what I mean.
So, what happened? How did a generally quiet and unassuming bunch of people go, in the span of one generation, from being reliable Democrats to rabid Republicans?
They are still basically the same people doing the same jobs and living the same lives.
I think that the “nature versus nurture” argument that you might apply to individual people also applies to politics. As far as nature goes — my family members are pretty much the same people that my grandparents were back in the day.
Their priorities in life haven’t changed much, either, with family well-being at the top of the list. I imagine and certainly hope that my grandchildren will share those values someday.
The nurture side of the equation is where things get interesting and a little history lesson might be in order for me to better explain myself.
You may recall that when the Republican Party was founded in the late 1850s its platform was based on being against slavery and, when the slavery issue became unsolvable through peaceful means, preserving the status of the Union.
The Democrats were the party of smaller and less-centralized government. The preservation of states’ rights was the Democrat battle cry from the end of the Civil War and on up through George Wallace’s terms as governor of Alabama.
Somehow during the process of each party picking off supporters from the other party the roles were reversed.
The Democrats are now viewed as the elitist big-government party and the Republicans claim to represent the mainstream Americans. Changing demographic trends, gerrymandering, and the urbanization of America played their role as well in this process.
I don’t think the Dems are going to have much luck selling the idea of universal healthcare to a bunch of people who think that tetanus shots are for sissies.
But, hey, they are my family and I love them just the same and I’d rather define them on human terms rather than political ones.
Now pass the okra.
Just an historical note. The Democrats claim to be the party of Jefferson and Jackson, even today. Those two guys were pretty hardy and self-reliant (Jackson survived for 40 years with a bullet lodged in his body just half an inch from his heart). I'm sure they would be absolutely shocked to see someone lika Alexandria Occasional Cortex of Green Nude Eel fame invoking their names as political father figures. Also, the Democrats started their long but steady slide toward bigger government when they turned away from Grover Cleveland and toward William Jennings Bryan about 125 years ago.
