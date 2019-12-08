Like my papi says, “todo cambia” — everything changes.
This is truly reflective of The Democratic Party and who we are. As the oldest voter-based political party in the world and oldest existing party here in the United States, we can trace our party’s roots back to the late 18th Century. The Democratic Party is that of the “common man” — and yes, woman.
And although our party’s longevity is one we can truly be proud of, it has not come without controversy, tormented segues and serious disagreements.
Yet, here we are; a Democratic party that now stands for egalitarianism and social equality, and which supports voting rights and minority rights, including LGBTQ+ rights, multiculturalism, and religious secularism. And we’ve been able to get to this point because we care about ourselves and others and what happens in the many tomorrows we nurture for our and our children’s future.
We are the culmination — and the emissaries — of a collective goal: to leave this world in better shape than when we arrived.
While we may not always agree as to how we’re going to get there, in everything we aspire to accomplish — no matter the “ask,” the complexity or how uncomfortable it may be at times — one thing remains constant, people do the work. People devise innovations, they resolve issues, and they inspire each other to meet challenges, among many other important things.
So, I’m asking you: who among us is ready to make a difference in our community? Is it you; are you ready to step-up, run for office and serve your county and our community? There are several Comal County offices up for election 2020, and I know there are strong Democratic leaders among us who are up to the challenge. I ran for the office of County Clerk in 2018 and while I’d like to tell you it’s easy, running for public office is a commitment you make to put everything you have and believe in, into demonstrating that what you bring is so much more than the party you represent. For me, it’s about caring what happens in my community and making a difference for EVERYONE. If you’re ready to stand strong with your Democratic values and with your Party here in Comal County and across Texas, and make a commitment for 2020, then I’m ready — we’re all ready! — to help you. Please come talk with me. Our Democratic party office is on W. San Antonio. The deadline to file for office is Dec. 9.
Next year is the year Democrats will make a HUGE difference in Texas and across the country. And I know you want to be part of moving us forward. We’ve been doing that since 1790; let’s keep it up in 2020 and beyond.
Gloria Meehan,
Chair, Comal County
Democratic Party
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.