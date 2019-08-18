Regarding Sara Samora’s Aug. 4 article: “Pastors, churches prepare to serve big for nonprofits,” if I was not aware of what St. Paul Lutheran Church does to fund several area nonprofits, I would fall for Almquist’s quote, “He said people often view churches as insular, staying to themselves.”
SPLC funds benevolence partners in our community as well as around the world. Many area churches partner with the community to provide funding, volunteers, and organizational support on a regular basis.
While this event to promote partnerships between nonprofits and churches is wonderful, a wider view of the community and the work churches do throughout the year would have given your readers the bigger picture of how churches are committed to supporting their communities.
For example, you could research the H-Z archives and find several articles and pictures of sizable checks from St. Paul Lutheran Church for area nonprofits. Annually over 125 adults and youth volunteer to make the “Wild Game Dinner” a roaring success. The next Wild Game Dinner will be held on Saturday, Feb. 2. I have purchased a ticket for you (Sara) and a friend so you may attend this community building event.
Another example of how regular church-goers focus on supporting the community is exemplified in my own recent experience.
We have a neighbor who is fostering three girls from St. Jude’s Ranch. My wife Erna and myself thought we could assist by providing a unique experience to reward good behavior.
Here’s what we must do first: Go through a background investigation, provide color copies of drivers licenses, social security cards, and proof of automobile insurance and then be finger-printed — $37.75 for each of us.
And all we wanted to do was volunteer! We continue to strive to reach out each day to support our communities in individual acts of kindness and care and through showing the love of Jesus.
Harvey J Haas,
New Braunfels
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.