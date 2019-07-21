A thousand kudos to Robert Nohrn for an outstanding letter on July 4 “What about the straight, white men?”
He put into words what so many of us Baby Boomers are feeling about our society in general.
Political correctness has become so ridiculous that it’s hard to exercise our right of free speech without risk of condemnation.
I fear for my grandchildren and the generations to come. What has happened to America?
Nita Martin,
Canyon Lake
What is your definition of “political correctness”? And what particular instance(s) of “political correctness” do you oppose? Isn’t being "politically correct" mostly about being kind and civil?
