Jalyne Myers is a Canyon High School student who is vice president of the Black Student Union, captain of the girls varsity bowling team, member of the CHS Diversity Council and the National Honor Society. Submitted photo
Because both parents actively serve in the military, Jalyne Myers and her two sisters grew up with an extra dose of patriotism and love of country, along with learning the meaning of hard work, determination, and importance of getting a good education.
Family fun was a priority and the sport of bowling became a regular family outing. Through the years, Jalyne excelled at bowling and brought home many awards.
