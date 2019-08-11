As a waterfront land owner at Lake Dunlap, I would like to encourage community awareness through your newspaper that the 300-year-old giant cypress trees along what used to be the waterfront at Lake Dunlap are dying.
With the recession of water there, land owners are just becoming aware of the struggle of these beautiful trees as a result of lack of water.
This potential loss is catastrophic, and is most likely the first of the collateral losses being identified.
The wood duck population, waterfowl populations, owls and hawk populations and others have lost their habitats.
I think there is a story to be told.
Barbara Williams Rauch,
New Braunfels
