Trump has maintained his opposition to the removal of confederate statues and recently has said he won’t even talk about renaming military posts named after confederate generals. Let’s see, on the one hand Trump wants us to condemn black men who kneel during the national anthem because they are disrespecting our country. On the other hand, he wants us to honor the memory of white men who waged war against our country. What is wrong with this picture?
Mike Nash,
New Braunfels
